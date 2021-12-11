Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,102.33 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

