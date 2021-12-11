Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

