Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Lowered by Analyst

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.30. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.48.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

