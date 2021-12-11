Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Up to $30.86

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $33.04. Radware shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 1,646 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radware by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 2.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Radware by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Radware by 28.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 87,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

