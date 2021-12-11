Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $199,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 8.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

