Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.17% of Biogen worth $72,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Amundi bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Biogen by 10,230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $232.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

