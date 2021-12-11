Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.22% of Rollins worth $37,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rollins by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.