Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 159,700 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 234.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $79,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $349.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

