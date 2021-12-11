RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $504,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,739 shares of company stock worth $2,515,182. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. 162,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,816. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

