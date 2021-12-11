Raymond James Lowers Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.65 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.85. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOT. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE AOT opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$413.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

