Realio Network (RIO) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $263,606.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.94 or 0.08239711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00081180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,756.14 or 1.00010542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

