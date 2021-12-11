Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $54.42, but opened at $31.63. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 122,037 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.