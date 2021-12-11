Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.56. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. 7,224,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,569. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

