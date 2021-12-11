Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €35.00 ($39.33). The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Renault has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

