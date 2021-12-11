renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $487,288.53

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $487,288.53 and approximately $20,799.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

