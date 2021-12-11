Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after purchasing an additional 282,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.