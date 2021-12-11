Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Shares of MIDD opened at $188.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Middleby by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Middleby by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 354,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Middleby by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Middleby by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

