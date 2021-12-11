Reviewing Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -76.18% -47.00% -30.32% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

10.5% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOWI has a beta of -44.67, indicating that its stock price is 4,567% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Esports Entertainment Group and WOWI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 318.44%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than WOWI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and WOWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 6.27 -$26.37 million ($1.47) -3.20 WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in St. Julians, Malta.

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

