Reviewing Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) & Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Recruit alerts:

This table compares Recruit and Oriental Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $21.41 billion 4.83 $1.24 billion $1.31 47.27 Oriental Land $1.61 billion 37.48 -$509.39 million ($0.20) -165.87

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 8.98% 21.70% 11.10% Oriental Land -16.45% -5.64% -4.14%

Risk & Volatility

Recruit has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recruit and Oriental Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Recruit beats Oriental Land on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media and Solutions segment provides marketing and human resources solutions. The Staffing segment handles staffing dispatch both domestically and internationally. The company was founded on March 31, 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.