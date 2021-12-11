Reviewing UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) & DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UpHealth and DCC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 DCC 0 0 3 0 3.00

UpHealth presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 379.59%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than DCC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and DCC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A DCC $17.55 billion 0.38 $382.83 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98% DCC N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCC has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DCC beats UpHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About DCC

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity. The DCC Retail & Oil segment is involved in the sales, marketing, and retailing of transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services in Europe. The DCC Healthcare segment provides products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners. The DCC Technology segment serves as a route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands. The company was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

