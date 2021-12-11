ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Head to Head Comparison

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -198.97% -18.93% -17.32% Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $4.39 million 18.35 -$12.98 million ($0.35) -3.69 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Volatility & Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ReWalk Robotics and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.32%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.67%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs. Its products include ReWalk Exo-Suit and ReWalk Personal 6.0. The company was founded by Amit Goffer on June 20, 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.