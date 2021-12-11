REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Stuart A. Rose Sells 5,327 Shares of Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $533,925.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $595.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REX. Truist upped their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

