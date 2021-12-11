ROAD (ROAD) One Day Volume Tops $79,961.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. ROAD has a total market cap of $80,832.32 and approximately $79,961.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ROAD has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.08185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.49 or 0.99764402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.