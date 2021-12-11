Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,250 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.2% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $34.89 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

