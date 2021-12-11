Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

