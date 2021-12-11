Robert W. Baird Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $205.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.33.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average of $165.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.