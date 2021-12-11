Rockland Trust Co. Buys 214 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $112.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

