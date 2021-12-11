Rockland Trust Co. Sells 680 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 78,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83.

