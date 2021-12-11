Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.52 and its 200-day moving average is $263.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.