Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 35 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $361.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.97 and its 200 day moving average is $324.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $362.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

