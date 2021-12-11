Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $237.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.45.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average of $197.37. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.