Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $91.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $75.50. 3,503,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,077. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

