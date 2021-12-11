Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 763 ($10.12) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.29) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 657 ($8.71).

LON RMG opened at GBX 484.70 ($6.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 455.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 923.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

