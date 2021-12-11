Royale Finance Achieves Market Cap of $2.51 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $163,472.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,249,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

