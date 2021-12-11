Russell Pantermuehl Sells 10,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FANG opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

