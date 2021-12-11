SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Tops $35,321.69

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $35,321.69 and $15.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00043677 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

