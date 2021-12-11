Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 965 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH opened at $48.49 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.