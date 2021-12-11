Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

