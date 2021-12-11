Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $995.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce sales of $995.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $985.60 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $936.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 982,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

