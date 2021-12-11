Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €51.50 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €51.50 ($57.87) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 30.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.29 ($104.82).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is €82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.56. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.