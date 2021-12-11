Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth about $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.