Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
