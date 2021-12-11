Scotiabank Increases Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DYNDF. CIBC reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

DYNDF stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

