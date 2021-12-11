Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report $87.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $83.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $341.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $344.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $364.57 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $385.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBCF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,690. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

