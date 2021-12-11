Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SHIP. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.48. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

