Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0161 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Sentinel has a market cap of $96.70 million and $2.07 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- U Network (UUU) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Sentinel
According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “
Buying and Selling Sentinel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.