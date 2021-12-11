SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $55.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

