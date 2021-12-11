ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $178.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,850. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day moving average of $196.46.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.