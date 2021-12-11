Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCVL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 278.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 205,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,005 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

