SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

