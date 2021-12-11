Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMSMY. Citigroup raised Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Sims has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.